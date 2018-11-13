Staff
Rosie Arnold's career highlights

Arnold's best ads from her 35-year career.

Rosie Arnold, the outgoing creative partner and head of art at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, has picked her favourite ads from her illustrious 35-year career.

The work – from her time at Bartle Bogle Hegarty – includes "Getting dressed", which won a D&AD yellow Pencil for Lynx in 2008, "Rap" for Yeo Valley and "Great deal" for Levi's.

Before moving to AMV two years ago, Arnold spent 33 years at BBH, joining as the shop’s 11th employee.

Arnold said recent events in her personal life have prompted her to "re-evaluate my life and to want to fulfil some personal projects". She plans to continue to be involved in the industry through mentoring and championing diversity.

