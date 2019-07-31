Ross Neil joins VCCP Blue

VCCP Blue has hired Ross Neil as deputy executive creative director and promoted Matt Lloyd to the same position.

Neil joins VCCP Partnership's specialist advertising arm, having left McCann London in May after less than a year as executive creative director. Long-standing VCCP staffer Lloyd was formerly VCCP Blue's creative director.

Before McCann, Neil spent 13 years at WCRS (now Engine) as creative director and executive creative director, working on advertisers including BMW, The Sun, B&Q and the Royal Air Force. He started his advertising career at HHCL, handling brands including Birds Eye, Pot Noodle and Sky.

Lloyd joined VCCP from JWT in 2006 as a copywriter and was made creative director in 2012. He will continue to oversee VCCP Blue's Comparethemarket.com creative account.

Neil, who will work across a range of VCCP Blue clients, said: "For quite some time, I’ve witnessed the work coming out of the agency with mildly jealous eyes. From Comparethemarket to Tango and Paddy Power, the roster of clients and ambition of the work is astounding. I can’t wait to get involved taking the agency to the next level."

The pair report to Mark Orbine, VCCP Blue's executive creative director.

Cliff Hall, VCCP Blue's chief executive, said: "This move comes at an exciting time for the agency and will help further develop the talented people within our agency to achieve their ambitions and the ambitions of our clients."