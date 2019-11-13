Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Roundhouse revealed as Campaign Experience Awards venue

Ceremony will take place in April 2020.

The Campaign Experience Awards are drawing closer and we can now reveal that the venue for the awards, which celebrate the best brand experience and experiential work, will be the Roundhouse.

The Roundhouse has previously hosted performances from artists including Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Biffy Clyro and Janelle Monáe, and Campaign is pleased to announce it will be showcasing the most outstanding work from the ad industry in the Camden venue.

There is not long left to enter the awards – entries need to be submitted by 14 November. Judging will take place at the start of 2020, with the shortlist announced in February.

The period for projects eligible to be entered has been extended, so work completed between 1 July 2018 and 28 November 2019 can be submitted.

Visit the Campaign Experience Awards dedicated website to find out more and to enter.

