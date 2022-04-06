Shauna Lewis
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Route appoints new chief executive from Newsworks

Robert Ray, the research organisation's current chief executive, is retiring before July.

Denise Turner: had been director of research and insight at Newsworks since 2015
Denise Turner: had been director of research and insight at Newsworks since 2015

Route, the research body for out-of-home advertising, has appointed Denise Turner as its chief executive, replacing Robert Ray in the role.

Ray has been chief executive at Route since 2020, and is now set to retire.

Turner joins from Newsworks, where she has served as director of research and insight since 2015.

Prior to joining Newsworks, Turner held various roles, including chief insight officer at Havas Media Group and head of research at Starcom.

She will formally start her new role in July.

The decision on the appointment was led by Katherine Almond, chair of Route, Justin Cochrane, chair of Outsmart, the marketing body for out-of-home media, and Alistair MacCallum, chair of the IPAO, the IPA’s group of OOH specialists.

Almond said: “Robert has done an outstanding job leading Route through the pandemic period and bedding in our new currency and we are sad to see him go. 

“Denise’s experience with industry bodies and media agencies alongside her industry reputation, will be invaluable to us.”

Route provides out-of-home audience estimates, audience demographics and frequency of viewing, with its tools including one introduced in 2020 that can measure audiences at 15-minute intervals.

Turner said: "I have had an amazing seven years at Newsworks and am so proud of what we’ve achieved. 

“Route is a world-class approach to validating audiences in both traditional and dynamic digital OOH and I look forward to taking it forward into its next evolution.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How strong are your client-agency relationships?

How strong are your client-agency relationships?

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago
Why smart TVs will change the way brands advertise forever

Why smart TVs will change the way brands advertise forever

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
PHD's Ali Reed on how to use data to unlock potential

PHD's Ali Reed on how to use data to unlock potential

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago