Route appoints new chief executive from Newsworks

Route, the research body for out-of-home advertising, has appointed Denise Turner as its chief executive, replacing Robert Ray in the role.

Ray has been chief executive at Route since 2020, and is now set to retire.

Turner joins from Newsworks, where she has served as director of research and insight since 2015.

Prior to joining Newsworks, Turner held various roles, including chief insight officer at Havas Media Group and head of research at Starcom.

She will formally start her new role in July.

The decision on the appointment was led by Katherine Almond, chair of Route, Justin Cochrane, chair of Outsmart, the marketing body for out-of-home media, and Alistair MacCallum, chair of the IPAO, the IPA’s group of OOH specialists.

Almond said: “Robert has done an outstanding job leading Route through the pandemic period and bedding in our new currency and we are sad to see him go.

“Denise’s experience with industry bodies and media agencies alongside her industry reputation, will be invaluable to us.”

Route provides out-of-home audience estimates, audience demographics and frequency of viewing, with its tools including one introduced in 2020 that can measure audiences at 15-minute intervals.

Turner said: "I have had an amazing seven years at Newsworks and am so proud of what we’ve achieved.

“Route is a world-class approach to validating audiences in both traditional and dynamic digital OOH and I look forward to taking it forward into its next evolution.”