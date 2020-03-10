Added 3 hours ago
Route launches 15-minute audience measurement tool for outdoor ads

Update means brands will be able to plan more effective and efficient campaigns, body said.

Out-of-home: Route is also introducing multi-sensor tracking devices
Route, the audience research body for the out-of-home advertising sector, has launched a tool to measure audience engagement at 15-minute intervals.

It is a development to Route’s current measurement tool, which previously allowed for audience measurement at 16 points in a day. The update means that brands will be able to plan more effective and efficient campaigns, Route said.

The organisation has also introduced new multi-sensor tracking devices that it said provide greater detail in travel habits, tracking movement outside, inside, above ground or underground. This will be available on 30 April.

James Whitmore, outgoing managing director of Route, said: "We are excited to now be able to determine, with pinpoint precision, who is exposed to advertising and, crucially, for how long. We recognised the rapidly changing nature of the market and have evolved to ensure our measurement system can provide greater detail on travel habits than ever before.

"The new currency will improve the capability to deliver audience-based planning and trading. This, in turn, will drive effectiveness and efficiency. These developments have been made possible by the out-of-home industry doubling its investment in our measurement system, which has meant an increased sample of participants and the deployment of groundbreaking passive measurement devices."

Campaign UK Female Frontier Awards 2020: Best foot forward

How to connect OOH, radio and drivers

Seriousness, style and fast-food humour: 5 top TV ads

How Mail Metro Media is winning with women

