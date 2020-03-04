Sara Spary
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Route MD James Whitmore to step down after 15 years

Whitmore is leaving for health reasons.

Whitmore: named Route's first MD in 2005
Whitmore: named Route's first MD in 2005

James Whitmore is stepping down from his role as managing director of Route due to health issues, after nearly 15 years at the helm.

Whitmore joined the audience research body for out-of-home advertising, as its first-ever managing director in 2005.

Route said he had been "instrumental" in making the organisation the world’s leading outdoor advertising measurement body and that a search for his successor would begin immediately. 

Whitmore said: "For health reasons, I have made the decision to stop work. It will be sad to leave, but it’s an exciting time for the business and I am confident that Route will continue to grow under strong leadership."

Justin Cochrane, chair of Outsmart, the marketing body for OOH media, said: "James has massively advanced the measurement of OOH media in the UK and indeed globally, providing our members with both a granular understanding of how OOH is consumed and in bolstering the growth in the OOH market with its data." 

Katherine Almond, chair of Route, said: "With the imminent release of the renewed currency, it is clear that Route will continue to deliver world-leading OOH research and analytics, setting benchmarks that allow the medium to flourish and grow.

"We will begin the process of finding a successor to James immediately. We want to build on his great work in creating not only Route, but also this latest iteration."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

4 milestones to make addressable linear TV a success

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago
MEDIA
Global news 2020: how brands can join the conversation

Global news 2020: how brands can join the conversation

Promoted

February 26, 2020
AGENCY
"Yeah Iggy. You're right"

"Yeah Iggy. You're right"

Promoted

February 26, 2020
MEDIA
"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

Promoted

February 20, 2020