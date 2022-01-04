Magda Ibrahim
Rowse Honey to create buzz and promote bee protection in £4m campaign

TV spot features Top Boy actor Emeka Sesay

Rowse: campaign focuses on how the brand is helping to protect bees and beekeepers
Rowse Honey has launched a £4m purpose-led brand campaign highlighting its work to protect bees as part of a drive to win new customers.

The integrated campaign centres on the story of how Rowse is working to protect bees and beekeepers, with a TV spot featuring Top Boy actor Emeka Sesay. 

In "The squeeze that protects the bees", Rowse also aims to highlight the versatility and use of honey to win new consumers and drive penetration. 

Running across TV, radio and social media, the campaign has been created by The Liberty Guild and launched with the first airing of its 30-second TV ad on 3 January. 

Filmed around 500 beehives located on the Lowther Castle estate in Cumbria’s Lake District, the spot also features beekeeping apprentice Jim Bliss. 

The ad will air on channels including Sky, ITV and Channel 4 and will be complemented by two 10-second TV ads, coverage in BBC Good Food magazine and a radio campaign. 

A social media, influencer and PR campaign will run alongside the advertising, while Rowse Honey has also launched a new website to support the work.

Rowse plans to bring the campaign to life to consumers at the point of purchase with a "Feed the bees" giveaway of 100,000 seed packs via a prize draw in early spring, to help grow pollinator-friendly flowers and feed honey bees in Britain.

Kirstie Jamieson, marketing director of Rowse, said: “The new campaign highlights that by choosing Rowse honey, consumers are making a positive contribution to protecting bees around the world. It reflects our passion and commitment to protecting bees and promoting beekeeping, which has a hugely positive impact on the natural environment. 

“We know from our consumer research that the centrepiece ad will drive purchase intent with consumers who connect very strongly with its purpose-driven environmental message.

"Through the TV ad and wider campaign, we are continuing to build brand affinity for Rowse and appealing to eco- and health-conscious consumers looking to make the right choices by highlighting the quality of our honey and the work we are doing to help create a better, more sustainable world.” 

In addition to its purpose-led message, the campaign will highlight the versatility and use of honey. 

Rowse has launched the Squeeze Collective – a team of top British chefs and foodies – who have developed a selection of dishes which highlight the versatility of honey as a cooking ingredient.

Strategic and media planning for the campaign is being managed by Craft Media, with Bottle overseeing the digital PR campaign and activation. Media buyers are UM while the new Rowse website has been developed by Evensix.

