Royal Caribbean celebrates modern families in new campaign

Spot celebrates extended families coming together.


Royal Caribbean International has unveiled a new creative direction with a family-focused campaign developed by Truant London that launches on Boxing Day.

The work marks a "significant" departure from Royal Caribbean’s recent campaigns and focuses on how the brand can help extended family members connect.

A TV spot, called "One family one holiday", is narrated by Dr Who actress Jodie Whittaker and will break across major TV channels and video-on-demand on 26 December. Royal Caribbean will also sponsor Saturday-night ITV show The Masked Singer in January. 

It shows how modern families have evolved into multi-generational groups of all sizes and ages, and how the activities available on a Royal Caribbean holiday can cater to that diversity.

The work was created by Charlie Lindsay and George Bartlett. The production was created in-house.

"The complexities of modern families throw new challenges into holidaying – more people to please, different worlds colliding and extra tensions all means more compromise to keep everyone happy," Fiona Wylie, Royal Caribbean UK and Ireland marketing director, said.

"Families have changed and it was important for us to inspire new-to-cruise families to consider a Royal Caribbean holiday by showing them we understand modern family dynamics and have holidays that are perfect for them."  

