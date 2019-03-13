Kim Benjamin
Royal Mail creates laughing postbox for Comic Relief

The box will be in place until 22 March to tie in with Red Nose Day.

Royal Mail has unveiled a special edition "laughing" postbox in support of Comic Relief.

The charity is aiming to raise awareness ahead of its annual Red Nose Day fundraising drive, taking place on 15 March.

The "laughing" postbox delivers a number of pre-recorded jokes when mail is posted into the slot. Each time a letter is dropped, people will hear one of several gags voiced by stand-up comedian Hal Cruttenden (pictured). 

The postbox is located near Broadcasting House, the BBC headquarters in London, and will be in place until 22 March.

The activation was handled in-house by Royal Mail, with TN Project Management helping with the postbox installation.

