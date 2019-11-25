Fayola Douglas
Royal Marsden charity partners Anya Hindmarch for illuminated rose display

Fashion designer is one of the creatives on project.

Royal Marsden Cancer Charity: installation will grow with visitor donations
The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity has covered Grosvenor Square in London with illuminated roses in an attempt to be "a reflective haven" for visitors to think about their loved ones at Christmas.

"Ever after garden" was designed by fashion designer Anya Hindmarch and writer Camilla Morton in memory of their friend and production designer Michael Howells.

Visitors can be part of the installation by donating a white silk illuminated rose in honour of their loved ones. Roses will be available to purchase on site for a suggested donation of £10. Visitors can plant their rose within the installation, which the charity hopes would eventually contain 27,000 brightly lit flowers.

The activation, open from 29 November to 22 December, is being delivered by Culture Creative and has been inspired by the "Light rose garden", made by South Korean creative group Pancommunication. 

