The Royal Wedding: how brands are getting involved for Prince Harry and Meghan's big day

His Royal Highness Prince Harry is getting married. Whether driven by a fascination with royalty, celebrity, or blokes who have been in the Army, there is no shortage of hoopla over the prince getting hitched to American actress Meghan Markle. Campaign takes a closer look at how brands are getting on board another Royal wedding train and will update this story as new campaigns and products are launched.

Tyrrells pushes taste boundaries with 'ginger and sparkle' veg crisps

The posh crisps brand (the kind you buy when you throw a party) has launched a parsnip crisp variant that is flavoured with "a hint of ginger, sweet honey, and added edible glitter, giving a celebratory feel for the Royal Wedding". Campaign's ad hoc food reviewers offered mixed reports: one found them dangerously moreish, but the use of glitter only served to make the crisps look a bit odd and unappetising. 

Legoland Windsor: honey, I shrunk the royals

Legoland Windsor is just a stone's throw from where the big day is taking place on 19 May at Windsor Castle. To celebrate the nearby nuptials, the resort has created its own miniature Windsor Castle made out of 39,960 Lego bricks. Guaranteed to put a smile on someone's face, even if the little Lego Royal Couple don't appear to have faces themselves. 

Sodastream: saving the world with special-edition wedding bottles

The fizz-it-yourself brand has been waging war on the bottled-drinks industry for the last couple of years in the name of environmentalism. Now Sodastream is auctioning off 50 limited-edition Royal Wedding bottles, each of which is topped with a hat inspired by real-life chapeaux won by the Royal Family. All proceeds from the auction are being donated to the Surfers Against Sewage charity. 

The Black Farmer celebrates diversity with spin-off brand

Organic sausage maker The Black Farmer is marking the big day by launching a special-edition sausage which celebrates the mixed heritage of his daughter and bride-to-be Meghan Markle. Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones' daughter Scarlett appears on the packaging for the Celebration Sausage, which is "moreish... with a sweet kiss".

