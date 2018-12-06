Rubicon picks Red Brick Road to reposition brand and handle social activity

Rubicon: previously worked with BMB

AG Barr has appointed Red Brick Road as its retained creative agency for Rubicon, the fruit-drink brand, after a competitive pitch.

The independent shop has been tasked with delivering a new positioning and strategy for the brand, as well as taking charge of Rubicon’s social media platforms.

Red Brick Road won the final round involving two other agencies in a process overseen by Creativebrief.

When AG Barr began the review in September, Rubicon's marketing director, Adrian Troy, said he was looking for a "straight-talking and agile" agency.

Red Brick Road will also work on Rubicon Street Drinks, a variant launched in May that is inspired by "authentic street drink recipes" from hot countries such as Turkey, Mexico and India.

BMB, the incumbent, did not repitch, having held the business since 2015.

PHD Manchester has been Rubicon’s media agency since 2010.

Troy said of Red Brick Road: "It is a great fit for us as a business and I am very much looking forward to creating with them the strategy and communications plans that will grow our brand."