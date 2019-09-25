Rubik's marks 40 years with Queen Elizabeth II mosaic

Rubik's Cube is marking its 40th anniversary with a pop-up featuring art, workshops and performances.

A mosaic of Queen Elizabeth II will be created using 1,800 limited-edition Rubik’s Cubes. Norwegian artist Cubearting will assemble the piece with the help of visitors. The installation will attempt to break the world record for the most individuals contributing to a single Rubik’s Cube mosaic, with the current record involving 293 participants.

UK speedcubing champion George Scholey and other advanced cubers will be teaching visitors how to successfully solve a cube. Magician Taran Harvey-Chadwick will be performing Rubik’s Cube tricks. There will also be face-painting by Glamour Van using the classic Rubik’s Cube colours.

In addition to the pop-up, two taxis will be wrapped with Rubik’s Cube designs and used as mobile venues for "Carpool Cubeioke". Guests to the Covent Garden pop-up will learn the skills of solving a Rubik’s Cube in a liveried cab while being chauffeured past the architectural landmarks of London.

Christoph Bettin, chief executive of Rubik’s, said: "In advance of the 40th anniversary of the Rubik’s Cube, we are keen to create an amazing immersive brand experience that celebrates the past four decades of brand heritage and excites Rubik’s fans and partners alike on this forthcoming ruby anniversary."

Next year, the brand plans to launch a range of interactive events, new toys and merchandising, with the intent of moving the Rubik’s Cube beyond a toy brand to a lifestyle brand.

The pop-up runs on 1 and 2 October.