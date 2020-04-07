Rude Health's 'Quaranteam' will teach online workshops

Food-and-drink brand Rude Health has launched weekly online workshops teaching people how to make its products.

It has established a "Quaranteam", made up of employees and freelancers it usually works with at events and trade shows that have been cancelled, to conduct the demonstrations through Facebook Live.

The "Friday 5 o’clock Feeds" series goes out on the Rude Health Facebook channel every Friday at 5pm and the programming has already been devised until May.

Recipes include sauerkraut and oat milk. The tutorials will demonstrate the ways that consumers can make the foods and drinks that under normal circumstances they usually buy but are going without due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some consumers are not able to visit their usual supermarket and others may find long-life products such as oat milk are in high demand.

Camilla Barnard, brand director and co-founder at Rude Health, said: "We are all spending a lot more time at home and in our kitchens than ever before. This is a great opportunity to make sure we are all in rude health. This series provides easy-to-follow recipes and ideas for anyone interested in making some of the food and drink they might usually buy.

"We are also excited to use the series to support some of our partners, whose skills we have used in many face-to-face events previously. For example, Robb Collins, a mixologist from The London Cocktail Club, will be showing everyone how easy it is to shake our dairy-free drinks into espresso martinis; Chefs in Schools, our charity partner, will be showing us how to make a brilliant meal from the tinned food in your cupboard; and Well Grounded will be leading a workshop on how to make barista-style coffees at home."

The project is being delivered in-house.

Rude Health was due to appear at Camp Kerala at Glastonbury, as well as Happy Place and London Coffee Festival, which have all been cancelled.