Rum brand Kraken serves up 'polluted' ice cream

Rum brand The Kraken has partnered marine conservation charity Padi Aware Foundation to create an ice cream that raises awareness of the impact litter has on the UK's seas.

The "Ice clean" Kraken-infused ice cream is served with lime- and ginger-flavoured, 3D-printed, edible toppings representing pollututants. It is designed to look as if it has been dipped into a contaminated sea. Toppings include "plastic bags", "milk cartons", "aluminium cans", "plastic ring pulls", "plastic bottles" and "single-use cutlery".

With more people opting for staycations at Britain's seaside resorts, Kraken was keen to raise additional support for Padi Aware Foundation. All proceeds from a £1 scoop and an equally matched donation will go to the charity.

"Ice clean" will be served from Kraken-branded ice-cream tricycles, serving as a reminder to recycle and properly dispose of litter this summer. The activity will visit Brighton on 7 August, Manchester on 13 August, Leeds on 14 August, Glasgow on 21 August and London between 28 and 29 August.

Cow PR is delivering the project.