Rupert Howell quits Reach

Rupert Howell, group development director at Reach, is leaving the publisher after six years.

Howell, a founder of HHCL and former managing director of ITV and EMEA president of McCann Erickson, will now focus on his portfolio of non-executive directorships.

He will continue as non-executive director of Reach’s joint ventures with The Football Pools and Brand Events during his notice period and is due to take a further chairmanship in the entertainment sector.

Staff were notified of his departure yesterday (Wednesday) in an email from Reach chief executive Jim Mullen, expressing regret at Howell’s decision to leave.

Howell said: "It’s been a great ride for these last six years at Trinity Mirror/Reach, but those who know me well know that I don’t like to stay still for too long! This is a move that I’ve been contemplating for some time now as I’m keen to explore more new ventures and opportunities. I will miss everyone a lot, but I know the company has a great future."

Howell joined Reach in 2013 as group transformation director.