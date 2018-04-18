Emily Tan
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Russell Davies leaves BETC for Ustwo

BETC's chief strategy officer, Russell Davies has left the role to join digital product and services studio, Ustwo London, as its first strategy director.

Davies joins Ustwo as its first strategy director
Davies joins Ustwo as its first strategy director

The appointment marks a step-change in Ustwo Studio’s digital transformation offering.

"His [Davies'] experience will be invaluable as we continue to partner with clients to make, learn, and change, together," Nicki Sprinz, managing director at Ustwo London, said. 

Davies will report to Sprintz in his new role. 

The strategist's departure is a blow to BETC. The agency has been striving to improve its fortunes since scoring a two out of 10 in Campaign's school reports for 2016 and his departure may knock the point the agency has gained in the 2017 school report that it has managed to hang on to in the past year.

Davies was a key hire for the agency as it struggled to get back on its feet after a troubled 2015, when Bacardi, its biggest client, and Diet Coke pulled out their creative accounts.

Regarded as one of the UK's most prominent strategic planners, Davies joined BETC after a stint at the Government Digital Service where he was director of strategy. Prior to that, he held international planning roles at Ogilvy & Mather and Nike, and was strategic planning director at Wieden & Kennedy and head of planning at R/GA London.

"I’ve always admired ustwo because they get the internet and they love independence," Davies said. "As I’ve got to know them better I’ve also realised that a global, creative business devoted to design, delivery and diversity is exactly where I want to work right now." 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to master mobile and GDPR

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago

How to master mobile and GDPR

MEDIA
Why we need more heroes in the mobile age

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago

Why we need more heroes in the mobile age

AGENCY
Alistair King (right, with James Barty): “We’re in the right place at the right time”

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago

World's leading independent agencies: ambitiously independent

MEDIA
"Turning streets into corridors of connectivity"

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago

"Turning streets into corridors of connectivity"