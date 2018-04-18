Russell Davies leaves BETC for Ustwo

Davies joins Ustwo as its first strategy director

The appointment marks a step-change in Ustwo Studio’s digital transformation offering.

"His [Davies'] experience will be invaluable as we continue to partner with clients to make, learn, and change, together," Nicki Sprinz, managing director at Ustwo London, said.

Davies will report to Sprintz in his new role.

The strategist's departure is a blow to BETC. The agency has been striving to improve its fortunes since scoring a two out of 10 in Campaign's school reports for 2016 and his departure may knock the point the agency has gained in the 2017 school report that it has managed to hang on to in the past year.

Davies was a key hire for the agency as it struggled to get back on its feet after a troubled 2015, when Bacardi, its biggest client, and Diet Coke pulled out their creative accounts.

Regarded as one of the UK's most prominent strategic planners, Davies joined BETC after a stint at the Government Digital Service where he was director of strategy. Prior to that, he held international planning roles at Ogilvy & Mather and Nike, and was strategic planning director at Wieden & Kennedy and head of planning at R/GA London.

"I’ve always admired ustwo because they get the internet and they love independence," Davies said. "As I’ve got to know them better I’ve also realised that a global, creative business devoted to design, delivery and diversity is exactly where I want to work right now."