Russell Ramsey joins Pulse Creative

Russell Ramsey, former executive creative director at J Walter Thompson London, is joining Pulse Creative, The & Partnership’s on-site agency for News UK.

He replaces Robin Garton, who has worked on the News UK account for 17 years. Garton has joined Sky to become executive creative director of the advertising team at Sky Creative Agency.

Ramsey left JWT in January 2017 after a 10-year stint. He subsequently took on the role of interim ECD at Crispin Porter Bogusky until January this year.

In his new role, Ramsey will take responsibility for the 70-strong Pulse Creative team, which is embedded within News UK’s London Bridge office.

It is a WPP-backed partnership between The & Partnership, Wunderman, M/SIX and Tag, handling everything from creative, design, digital content creation, User experience and development to brand strategy and media planning and buying for The Times, The Sunday Times, The Sun, Wireless Group and the publisher’s gambling and commercial businesses. Ramsey takes up the role this week.

Pulse Creative was responsible for creating February’s "Politics. Tamed" campaign for The Times and The Sunday Times, which lampooned politicians as zoo animals fighting over Brexit.

Ramsey said: "Pulse are responsible for some iconic brands, producing content in so many channels on a daily basis. This role puts me at the centre of all of that."

At JWT, Ramsey was replaced by Lucas Peon. Since the merger of JWT and Wunderman to create Wunderman Thompson, Peon now reports to Steve Aldridge.