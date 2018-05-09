Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Russian Standard Vodka creates DIY cocktail bar activation

Russian Standard Vodka is touring the UK with a custom-built cocktail bar with fresh herbs and fruit.

The activation is part of the brand’s "Raise your standard" campaign and will also feature a "Mule market" encouraging consumers to create their own Russian Mule cocktail.

The experience launches at Foodies festival in Syon Park in West London from 26 to 27 May. It will also travel to Edinburgh and Manchester where visitors will be able to learn about the provenance of the spirit through a masterclass with global brand ambassador Tatiana Petrakova.

Rebecca Heathcote, head of Russian Standard brand UK, said: "As the number two in the UK, we understand our consumers love experiences. Russian Standard appeals to people that want and enjoy affordable great tasting vodka – and that is why the brand has, and continues to do, so well."

