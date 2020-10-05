Brittaney Kiefer
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Rustlers promises to be ‘better than you think’ in comic campaign

Burger brand tells two stories that defy expectations.

Rustlers displays a wry sense of self-awareness with a new campaign claiming to be “better than you think”. 

Two ads, by Droga5 London, depict humorous scenarios that subvert people’s expectations. 

In the first film, a retelling of the fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood, Red arrives home to find her grandmother gone and in her place, a wolf in women’s clothing.

While viewers might assume this situation will end badly, Red and the wolf end up forming a close bond through fun activities such as dancing at home, flying high on a swing and decorating cupcakes. 

The second spot, “Fight”, sets up what appears to be a violent high-school brawl. Instead, the two duellers end up fighting it out in a much more favourable manner, through dance, while their classmates chant: “Dance, fight, dance, fight.”  

“Isn’t it great when things turn out better than expected,” the voiceover concludes. Like both situations, Rustlers also claims to defy assumptions with its microwaveable burgers made of 100% British and Irish beef.

Launching today (5 October), this is Rustlers’ first campaign since rebranding in March and it will run across social media, digital, radio and out of home. 

The work was created by Ed Redgrave, Dave Wigglesworth, Philippa Baines, Melina Filippidou, Ash Hamilton and Sara Sutherland, and directed by Jeff Low through Biscuit Filmworks. Total Media is the media agency.

Ed Redgrave, Droga5 creative director, said: “In a year where pretty much everything has gone worse than expected, it’s important we celebrate that which is actually better. Like discovering Rustlers burgers are made with 100% British & Irish beef. That, really, is the best-case scenario for a microwave burger. And the year 2020.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why responsible advertising is good for your bottom line

Why responsible advertising is good for your bottom line

Promoted

October 01, 2020
Are we seeing the death of the global shoot?

Are we seeing the death of the global shoot?

Promoted

September 30, 2020
How the pandemic shifted our focus and our behaviour – as told on Twitter

How the pandemic shifted our focus and our behaviour – as told on Twitter

Promoted

September 30, 2020
How the pandemic unleashed creativity

How the pandemic unleashed creativity

Promoted

September 30, 2020