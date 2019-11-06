Matthew Miller
Ruth Stubbs exits iProspect for Wavemaker

Global president takes Europe-based role at Wavemaker.

Stubbs: joined iProspect in 2011
Ruth Stubbs is leaving her Singapore-based role as global president of Dentsu Aegis Network's performance-marketing unit iProspect.

She will become EMEA chief executive of Group M media agency Wavemaker in early 2020. She will relocate to the UK and report to Toby Jenner, Wavemaker’s global chief executive.

Stubbs has been global president at iProspect since late 2016. That promotion followed her five-year stint as chief executive of iProspect Asia-Pacific, during which she grew the business from 40 people to more than 1,000 and completed seven acquisitions.

She first joined iProspect in Asia in 2011, following a tenure as president of IPG Mediabrands Asia-Pacific. She was also the top honoree in Campaign Asia-Pacific's first Women Leading Change Awards and a key driver behind Dentsu Aegis' Female Foundry Accelerator Programme.

Over the past year, Dentsu Aegis has seen restructuring and job cuts, along with a relatively large number of high-level departures, including longtime Asia-Pacific chief executive Nick Waters (who went to a UK/Ireland role with the company as Takaki Hibino became Asia-Pacific executive chairman), China chief executive Susana Tsui (who later joined TheAsianParent), south-east Asia chief executive Phil Teeman and North Asia chief executive Rob Hughes and former Carat chief executive Jonathan Chadwick. Stubbs declined to comment for this article.

Jenner said: "Ruth’s reputation precedes her. Her track record of building world-class agencies is exceptional, she’s a proven client and business leader, and her knowledge and expertise of precision marketing will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our capabilities across the EMEA region. I’m really looking forward to partnering with her and bringing the breadth and depth of our capabilities to our clients, both current and new."

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific

