Ruth Stubbs exits iProspect

Ruth Stubbs is leaving her Singapore-based role as global president of Dentsu Aegis Network's performance-marketing unit iProspect, Campaign Asia-Pacific has learned.

It is understood that Stubbs will be taking up a Europe-based role with Group M media agency Wavemaker.

Stubbs has been global president at iProspect since late 2016. That promotion followed her five-year stint as chief executive of iProspect Asia-Pacific, during which she grew the business from 40 people to more than 1,000 and completed seven acquisitions.

She first joined iProspect in Asia in 2011, following a tenure as president of IPG Mediabrands Asia-Pacific. She was also the top honoree in Campaign Asia-Pacific's first Women Leading Change Awards and a key driver behind Dentsu Aegis' Female Foundry Accelerator Programme.

Over the past year, Dentsu Aegis has seen restructuring and job cuts, along with a relatively large number of high-level departures, including longtime Asia-Pacific chief executive Nick Waters (who went to a UK/Ireland role with the company as Takaki Hibino became Asia-Pacific executive chairman), China chief executive Susana Tsui (who later joined TheAsianParent), south-east Asia chief executive Phil Teeman and North Asia chief executive Rob Hughes and former Carat chief executive Jonathan Chadwick. Stubbs declined to comment for this article.

Campaign has contacted Dentsu Aegis for comment.

