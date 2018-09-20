Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ryan Reynolds and Sir Richard Branson team up to promote gin

Tie-up means Virgin flights have exclusive rights to serve Reynolds' gin brand on board.

Ryan Reynolds and Sir Richard Branson team up to promote gin

Ryan Reynolds has roped in Sir Richard Branson to promote his brand Aviation American Gin, starting with a comic video announcement about Virgin Atlantic signing up for exclusive rights to serve the gin on board.

The Deadpool star co-wrote the script with George Dewey, a former executive creative director at McCann Erickson New York who is now president of Reynolds' production company, Maximum Effort. Dewey's marketing ideas helped promote Reynolds' two Deadpool movies.

Virgin Atlantic founder Branson will also appear with Reynolds in additional content to be released later this year. 

Aviation was founded in Portland in 2006 but was given an awareness boost in February when Reynolds bought a stake and took the role of creative director.  

The gin will be launched on Virgin Atlantic with an event on 30 September, when a selection of passengers will be treated to a mixology experience hosted by leading bartenders from bars including The Dead Rabbit in New York and Smuggler's Cove in San Francisco.

Virgin Atlantic and Aviation will also have a presence at London Cocktail Week, when leading bartenders will be making themed cocktails, such as Employees Only's First Blush or Black Tail’s Terminal A.

Branson said: "Aviation Gin was born out of a spirit of innovation, so serving it on board Virgin Atlantic flights seemed like the perfect combination."

Reynolds said he had been a "huge fan for years" of Branson and Virgin, adding: "For Aviation to be chosen as the gin of choice for such an iconic and quintessentially British brand is a complete honour."

Reynolds has previously appeared in ads for BT and Hyundai.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago

DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Promoted

September 20, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Future focus: customers are the new competition

Promoted

September 19, 2018

Future focus: customers are the new competition