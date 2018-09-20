Ryan Reynolds and Sir Richard Branson team up to promote gin

Ryan Reynolds has roped in Sir Richard Branson to promote his brand Aviation American Gin, starting with a comic video announcement about Virgin Atlantic signing up for exclusive rights to serve the gin on board.

The Deadpool star co-wrote the script with George Dewey, a former executive creative director at McCann Erickson New York who is now president of Reynolds' production company, Maximum Effort. Dewey's marketing ideas helped promote Reynolds' two Deadpool movies.

Virgin Atlantic founder Branson will also appear with Reynolds in additional content to be released later this year.

Aviation was founded in Portland in 2006 but was given an awareness boost in February when Reynolds bought a stake and took the role of creative director.

The gin will be launched on Virgin Atlantic with an event on 30 September, when a selection of passengers will be treated to a mixology experience hosted by leading bartenders from bars including The Dead Rabbit in New York and Smuggler's Cove in San Francisco.

Virgin Atlantic and Aviation will also have a presence at London Cocktail Week, when leading bartenders will be making themed cocktails, such as Employees Only's First Blush or Black Tail’s Terminal A.

Branson said: "Aviation Gin was born out of a spirit of innovation, so serving it on board Virgin Atlantic flights seemed like the perfect combination."

Reynolds said he had been a "huge fan for years" of Branson and Virgin, adding: "For Aviation to be chosen as the gin of choice for such an iconic and quintessentially British brand is a complete honour."

Reynolds has previously appeared in ads for BT and Hyundai.