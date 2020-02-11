Ben Bold
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ryanair CMO Kenny Jacobs to leave after six years

Company's first-ever marketing chief said he would enjoy summer off before pursuing other opportunities.

Jacobs: leaving Ryanair at end of April
Jacobs: leaving Ryanair at end of April

Kenny Jacobs is stepping down as chief marketing officer at Ryanair after six years, with the airline hoping to appoint a replacement in the next two months.

Jacobs, who was Ryanair’s first marketing chief and a regular in Campaign’s Power 100, will leave at the end of April and take the summer off to spend time with his family. 

During his tenure, Jacobs helped steer Ryanair away from its wilfully aggressive stance on customer service, marketing and PR, and was instrumental in its growth, which has seen the airline double in size. Jacobs has created campaigns including its "Always getting better" brand positioning

Jacobs reported directly to Ryanair’s often combative chief executive, Michael O’Leary, who paid tribute to Jacobs and said he had transformed the business’ website and digital presence.

O’Leary added: "Kenny was the author of the successful 'Always getting better' brand six years ago when he first joined and he has championed many of the successful customer service improvements we have launched in recent years, which has underpinned our successful growth and evolution."

Jacobs was appointed to the top marketing job in 2014, becoming the first person to hold that role. He joined from Moneysupermarket.com after just over a year as chief marketing officer and, before that, held positions at Tesco, cash-and-carry chain Metro, Accenture and Procter & Gamble.

He said: "I am proud to have led the team that delivered huge improvements in digital and customer service under ‘Always getting better’ as the airline doubled in size. I will enjoy a summer off with family and then look for my next challenge. I will continue to be a customer and a big supporter of Ryanair."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
2020 - the Year of the Unicorn (and the Rat)

2020 - the Year of the Unicorn (and the Rat)

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
Raising awareness for marine mammals and human trafficking on radio

Raising awareness for marine mammals and human trafficking on radio

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
What Marketing can learn from HR: Big Questions Live

What Marketing can learn from HR: Big Questions Live

Promoted

Added 20 hours ago