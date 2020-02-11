Ryanair CMO Kenny Jacobs to leave after six years

Kenny Jacobs is stepping down as chief marketing officer at Ryanair after six years, with the airline hoping to appoint a replacement in the next two months.

Jacobs, who was Ryanair’s first marketing chief and a regular in Campaign’s Power 100, will leave at the end of April and take the summer off to spend time with his family.

During his tenure, Jacobs helped steer Ryanair away from its wilfully aggressive stance on customer service, marketing and PR, and was instrumental in its growth, which has seen the airline double in size. Jacobs has created campaigns including its "Always getting better" brand positioning

Jacobs reported directly to Ryanair’s often combative chief executive, Michael O’Leary, who paid tribute to Jacobs and said he had transformed the business’ website and digital presence.

O’Leary added: "Kenny was the author of the successful 'Always getting better' brand six years ago when he first joined and he has championed many of the successful customer service improvements we have launched in recent years, which has underpinned our successful growth and evolution."

Jacobs was appointed to the top marketing job in 2014, becoming the first person to hold that role. He joined from Moneysupermarket.com after just over a year as chief marketing officer and, before that, held positions at Tesco, cash-and-carry chain Metro, Accenture and Procter & Gamble.

He said: "I am proud to have led the team that delivered huge improvements in digital and customer service under ‘Always getting better’ as the airline doubled in size. I will enjoy a summer off with family and then look for my next challenge. I will continue to be a customer and a big supporter of Ryanair."