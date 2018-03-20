Alex Brownsell and Emily Tan
Ryanair, Telegraph Media Group and JWT among worst gender pay gap offenders

All UK companies employing 250 people or more are now expected to have published gender pay gap figures - and the results make for some uncomfortable reading for the marketing, advertising and media sectors.

Firms were required by government to submit the difference in the mean and median hourly rate paid to male and female staff, as well as details of gender balance within junior and senior ranks, and the gap in bonus payments.

Click here to find out how the UK’s biggest brands, agencies and media companies performed

Among agencies, none has performed worse than J Walter Thompson Group which has a mean pay gap of 38.8% and a median pay gap of 44.7%. However, DDB UK comes sadly close with a mean pay gap of 38.1% and a median pay gap of 34.2%.

M&C Saatchi UK Group – which, due to its structure, was not required to publish information, but has chosen to do so anyway in the interests of transparency – has a mean pay gap of 36% and median pay gap of 28.3%.

No agency has achieved complete gender pay parity. Omnicom media shop OMD Group comes closest, with a mean pay gap of 5.7% and median pay gap of 4.4%.

Some media companies have performed very well with JCDecaux's mean pay gap 0.4% in favour of women. But the outdoor media owner may be over-favouring women with a median pay gap 21% in favour of women.

Clear Channel UK for one may have to rebalance its pay scales in favour of men. The outdoor media group has a mean pay gap that is 27.9% in favour of women and a median pay gap that favours women by 57.9%.

On the flipside are the media owners that heavily favour men in their gender pay gaps. At the bottom of the pile is The Telegraph with a mean pay gap of 35% and a median pay gap of 23.4%.

Among the UK’s largest consumer brand advertisers, the one that hews closest to a 0% pay gap is BT with a mean pay gap that is 0.7% in favour of women and a median pay gap that favours women by 2.3%.

Especially poor performers are airline brands Ryanair and easyJet: Ryanair has a mean pay gap of 67% and media pay gap of 71.8%, while easyJet has a mean pay gap of 51.7% and media pay gap of 45.5%.

Unilever leads brands in terms of favouring women a little too much. The brand's mean pay gap is 8.8% in favour of women and its median is 1.3% in favour of women.

