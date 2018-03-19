Ryanair's Wenk: our strength is in simplicity of marketing strategy

Panel: Ellis and Wenk

"Our marketing strategy is really on a very simple one-pager. It’s be like Aldi on price, be like Amazon on data and understanding the customer, and then be faster than anyone else. And that’s it," Wenk told his interviewer, Gravity Road managing director and former Sainsbury's marketer Sarah Ellis.

"You need to make sure that the structure allows you to have a decision-making process that is so fast, that doesn’t get held up by process.

"The strength of Ryanair is it’s a very simple decison-making process and no unnecessary layers of management you have to go through. Decisions are taken on a weekly basis and if there’s something new going on you change it."

Wenk, who joined Ryanair two years ago after 10 years at Lidl UK and Ireland, emphasised the airline company’s no-nonsense approach to business.

"We buy aircraft, we put them somewhere and then we fill them, that’s all we do. Whatever the average fare is going to be, it’s going to be. Even if we sell some of those tickets are below our cost, it still means that passenger didn’t fly with someone else," he said.

Asked what advice he would give the marketers present, Wenk talked about the importance of sticking to a clear strategy.

"Do one thing and do it really well. Stick to it, believe in it and communicate it really well. Don’t get distracted by ever changing influences."