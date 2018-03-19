Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Ryanair's Wenk: our strength is in simplicity of marketing strategy

The success of Ryanair's marketing is in its simple strategy and speed of execution, its marketing operations director Matthias Wenk told the audience at Advertising Week Europe today.

Panel: Ellis and Wenk
Panel: Ellis and Wenk

"Our marketing strategy is really on a very simple one-pager. It’s be like Aldi on price, be like Amazon on data and understanding the customer, and then be faster than anyone else. And that’s it," Wenk told his interviewer, Gravity Road managing director and former Sainsbury's marketer Sarah Ellis.

"You need to make sure that the structure allows you to have a decision-making process that is so fast, that doesn’t get held up by process.

"The strength of Ryanair is it’s a very simple decison-making process and no unnecessary layers of management you have to go through. Decisions are taken on a weekly basis and if there’s something new going on you change it."

Wenk, who joined Ryanair two years ago after 10 years at Lidl UK and Ireland, emphasised the airline company’s no-nonsense approach to business.

"We buy aircraft, we put them somewhere and then we fill them, that’s all we do. Whatever the average fare is going to be, it’s going to be. Even if we sell some of those tickets are below our cost, it still means that passenger didn’t fly with someone else," he said.

Asked what advice he would give the marketers present, Wenk talked about the importance of sticking to a clear strategy.

"Do one thing and do it really well. Stick to it, believe in it and communicate it really well. Don’t get distracted by ever changing influences."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?