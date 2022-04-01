Ida Axling
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

S4 Capital audit delay: what stock market analysts are saying

Analysts warn of continued pressure on S4 Capital's share price after the company postponed the publication of its 2021 financial results.

S4 Capital: share price remains significantly lower than before the delay announcement (Getty Images)
S4 Capital: share price remains significantly lower than before the delay announcement (Getty Images)

Stock market analysts have warned that S4 Capital’s shares are likely to remain under pressure until the company publishes its financial results for 2021.

On 30 March, the digital advertising company, owned by Sir Martin Sorrell, postponed the publication of its full year results just hours before it had planned to present them to investors. 

This was the second time in a month that the business delayed its results announcement, which was originally scheduled for 18 March.

S4 Capital’s share price initially plunged by one third on the news to £3.10, but today (1 April) the share price had rebounded to £3.24, which is still significantly lower than the £4.74 pre-announcement price on 30 March.

In a statement published on 1 March, S4 Capital said the first delay was due to auditor PwC needing more time "because of the impact of Covid and Omicron on travel and resource allocation”.

However, Omar F Sheikh, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in a statement that the reason for the most recent delay is “no longer a resource issue”. 

He added: “The lack of a revised date for the publication of results suggests the aspect of the audit in question is non-trivial and means the auditors are unable to complete their work within a specified timeframe.”

According to Sheikh, the postponement also creates “a degree of uncertainty over forecasts for S4's financial performance” in 2021.

He continued: “For us, the bottom line from here is S4 needs to work with its auditors to resolve all outstanding issues as quickly as possible. 

“As long as there is any uncertainty about the company's 2021 performance, it is likely the shares will remain under pressure.”

Meanwhile, analysts at Barclays stated that they were “not aware of any company postponing results twice because of auditors’ resource allocation issues”.

They added that the fall in share price suggested that the market “may be concerned that the delay is the result of an accounting issue”. 

In a note for investors, Barclays concluded: “Additional delay is clearly unhelpful and creates uncertainty and investor nervousness. A swift publishing of the 2021 accounts would allow the stock to go back to fundamentals, which we view as attractive on current numbers.”

Analysts further highlighted that S4 Capital still expects that its financial results will “remain in the range of market expectations”.

Sorrell launched S4 Capital in 2018 after leaving WPP, the advertising and communications group he founded and led for three decades.

S4 Capital, a self-styled, new-era digital marketing services company, has made more than two dozen acquisitions, including MediaMonks, Mighty Hive and Firewood.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Merkle's Anne Stagg on marketing’s transformation mission

Merkle's Anne Stagg on marketing’s transformation mission

Promoted

Added 56 minutes ago
Why agencies need to become more data mature

Why agencies need to become more data mature

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
Hamish Nicklin on fixing marketers’ FOMO

Hamish Nicklin on fixing marketers’ FOMO

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
How a hotel business grew by 50% during the pandemic

How a hotel business grew by 50% during the pandemic

Promoted

March 31, 2022