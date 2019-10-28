Staff
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

S4 Capital buys UK and South Korean analytics companies

ConversionWorks and Datalicious will be integrated into programmatic practice MightyHive.

S4: new purchases will become part of MightyHive
S4: new purchases will become part of MightyHive

S4 Capital has announced that its programmatic media practice MightyHive will absorb ConversionWorks, a digital analytics, biddable media and data-science company in London, and Datalicious Korea, a data and analytics consultancy.

ConversionWorks is led by founder and managing director Russell Sutton and counts Boots, Diageo, Giffgaff, Schuh and Wiggle as clients. It helps clients gather first-party data, curate audiences, predict behaviours and target users with focused creative, according to the company.

Datalicious Korea is a Google Analytics premium reseller and Google Analytics certified partner led by founder and chief executive Sun-Young Kim. Current clients include Adidas, Lotte Members and Samsung.

"We are delighted to welcome both Russell and Sun-Young and their colleagues to S4 Capital," Sir Martin Sorrell, S4 Capital's executive chairman, and Scott Spirit, its chief growth officer, said in a release. "Data and analytics are at the heart of our new-age/new-era model and we look forward to working with our clients in Europe and Asia-Pacific as they invest in deeper first-party data-driven content and programmatic capabilities."

MightyHive founder and chief executive Pete Kim said first-party data and marketing analytics expertise are critical to allow marketers to execute more agile and personalised campaigns. "The teams at ConversionWorks and Datalicious Korea and their stellar reputations in the respective regions naturally complement MightyHive’s global consulting services as we continue to expand and prosper worldwide," he added.

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Twitter kitted out a girls' football team... in 15 minutes

How Twitter kitted out a girls' football team... in 15 minutes

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
The best cinema ads of the year

The best cinema ads of the year

Promoted

October 24, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing director

Job description: Marketing director

Promoted

October 22, 2019
On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

On the money: how Lotto hit the jackpot this month

Promoted

October 15, 2019