S4 Capital buys UK and South Korean analytics companies

S4 Capital has announced that its programmatic media practice MightyHive will absorb ConversionWorks, a digital analytics, biddable media and data-science company in London, and Datalicious Korea, a data and analytics consultancy.

ConversionWorks is led by founder and managing director Russell Sutton and counts Boots, Diageo, Giffgaff, Schuh and Wiggle as clients. It helps clients gather first-party data, curate audiences, predict behaviours and target users with focused creative, according to the company.

Datalicious Korea is a Google Analytics premium reseller and Google Analytics certified partner led by founder and chief executive Sun-Young Kim. Current clients include Adidas, Lotte Members and Samsung.

"We are delighted to welcome both Russell and Sun-Young and their colleagues to S4 Capital," Sir Martin Sorrell, S4 Capital's executive chairman, and Scott Spirit, its chief growth officer, said in a release. "Data and analytics are at the heart of our new-age/new-era model and we look forward to working with our clients in Europe and Asia-Pacific as they invest in deeper first-party data-driven content and programmatic capabilities."

MightyHive founder and chief executive Pete Kim said first-party data and marketing analytics expertise are critical to allow marketers to execute more agile and personalised campaigns. "The teams at ConversionWorks and Datalicious Korea and their stellar reputations in the respective regions naturally complement MightyHive’s global consulting services as we continue to expand and prosper worldwide," he added.

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific