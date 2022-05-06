Shauna Lewis
Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Alicia Iveson as managing partner

The appointment completes the line-up of squad leads.

Saatchi & Saatchi squad leaders (left to right): Humphrey Taylor, Alicia Iveson and Jonathan Tapper
Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Joint’s Alicia Iveson as brand lead and managing partner, completing the agency's squad leadership line-up.

Chief executive Chris Kay “rebooted” the agency’s structure in March, rearranging teams into three client squads, each with a brand, creative, strategy and production leader at the helm.

The other squad leads are existing managing partners Humphrey Taylor, also head of brand management, and Jonathan Tapper.

Iveson, who was previously a partner at Joint, will be responsible for clients including Visa, Siemens and British Heart Foundation in her new role.

At Joint, Iveson worked with Amazon, TSB and Vue Cinemas, among other clients. Her work included developing Vue’s “Get lost” platform with actor John Boyega and director Ridley Scott.

Prior to her seven years at Joint, Iveson worked at OgilvyOne, where she led British Airways’ creative technology business and was part of the team that won the Direct Lions Grand Prix at Cannes in 2014, for the “Magic of flying” digital billboard.

Iveson said: “Chris’ vision for the agency really resonated with me and I truly believe that the collaborative squad structure is essential for agencies and their clients today as the way to better work. 

“This reboot, supported by the incredible leadership team and the heritage of the Saatchi brand, will lead to something really special and I can’t wait to work with the team to make it happen.”

Sarah Jenkins, managing director of Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “[Alicia] is a modern leader with a proven track record of galvanising teams to create influential and effective work. 

“Alongside Jon, Humphrey and all of our brilliant squad leads, we’ve assembled an awesome line-up to propel our clients, our talent and our agency forwards.”

