Jeremy Lee
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Saatchi & Saatchi hires 72andSunny New York's Guillermo Vega to fill CCO role

Vega, who is also a founder of Wieden & Kennedy São Paulo, replaces Andy Jex.

Guillermo Vega: takes London CCO position
Guillermo Vega: takes London CCO position

Saatchi & Saatchi London has ended its 15-month search for a chief creative officer with the appointment of Guillermo Vega, the former executive creative director at 72andSunny New York.

Saatchi & Saatchi kicked off the global search for a CCO after Andy Jex quit as executive creative director to join TBWA\London. At the time, Saatchi & Saatchi announced that it would be hiring a CCO to fill the role, which was covered on an interim basis by chairwoman and global chief creative officer Kate Stanners.

Originally from Argentina, Vega has a track record in launching agencies. Before establishing 72andSunny New York, the network’s third and fastest-growing office, he was one of three founders of Wieden & Kennedy São Paulo. At W&K, he spent three-and-a-half years as executive creative director, growing the agency from three employees to more than 100 by winning clients including Nike, Coca-Cola and Heineken. He has also worked at Y&R as regional creative director, overseeing Latin America from the network’s headquarters in New York.

Stanners said: "The role of CCO of London has to be one of the best jobs in the business, so we used the opportunity to talk to the best creative talent in the world. Guillermo is that person – and he brings a unique mix of skill as a creative and experience as a creative director. He has been personally responsible for an extraordinary body of award-winning work and has set up agencies in both Brazil and New York. I believe he has the talent, energy and passion to lead Saatchi & Saatchi London and take it to the next level."

Vega said: "When I met the Saatchi team, I instantly felt that this was the right team to join. Their passionn, talent and the history of the agency made it a no-brainer. I’m ready to explore London and make this experience fun, exciting and memorable – and make some great work. Thanks for having me here."

Joining on 1 October, Vega will complete the Saatchi & Saatchi management team, comprising chief operating officer Sam Hawkey, chief strategy officer Richard Huntington and managing director Larissa Vince. He will report to Stanners and global president and UK chief executive Magnus Djaba.

Vega claims more than 200 awards at major creative festivals. His creative highlights include:

Land Rover 'Safe inside' 

Samsung 'Rihanna ANTIdiaRY' 

Samsung 'LeBron' 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago

DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Promoted

September 20, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49 Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Beer Chase

Future focus: customers are the new competition

Promoted

September 19, 2018

Future focus: customers are the new competition