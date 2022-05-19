Shauna Lewis
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Saatchi & Saatchi hires Jess Ringshall as chief production officer

A new role for the agency, it is intended to make production a more integral part of the ideas process.

Saatchi & Saatchi: agency has recently restructured into squads
Saatchi & Saatchi: agency has recently restructured into squads

Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Jess Ringshall as chief production officer.

The new role is intended to make production a bigger part of the ideas-generating process within the Publicis Groupe UK agency after it restructured to introduce a squad system. The system brings creatives, strategists, production leads and account managers together.

Ringshall will work closely with the executive team and report directly to chief executive Chris Kay. As part of Publicis Groupe UK, Ringshall will also be part of chief production officer Clare Donald's production council.

Ringshall joins from 750mph, where she was executive producer and worked with brands such as IKEA, PlayStation and Bodyform.

Prior to this, she co-founded and ran her own consultancy business, Eleven, and before that worked at Grey London for more than nine years, with her last role there being head of content production.

At Grey, she developed content for brands including P&G, Lucozade, HSBC and Volvo.

Kay said: “We’re pretty excited that Jess has joined as she is the perfect production partner who will help push us towards our vision to become the most influential creative company in modern Britain."

Ringshall added: “It's an exciting time to join a creative company with such a legacy, and big, bold ambitions for the future. Saatchi & Saatchi is bursting with opportunity for new creative ideas to influence the next generation of tastemakers. 

“My focus is to make our work distinctive and influential by involving production right at the beginning of the process.”

Ringshall’s appointment is the latest in a string of appointments, including Alice Iveson as managing partner and Olivia Stubbings as strategy partner.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Win £200 Amazon voucher: Take part in Performance Marketing World’s 2022 Careers Survey

Promoted

May 16, 2022
Worldwide
Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Shopability: the 3 fundamentals you need to know

Promoted

May 12, 2022
5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

5 TV ads to put a spring in your step

Promoted

May 06, 2022
Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Promoted

May 04, 2022