Saatchi & Saatchi hires Jess Ringshall as chief production officer

Saatchi & Saatchi has appointed Jess Ringshall as chief production officer.

The new role is intended to make production a bigger part of the ideas-generating process within the Publicis Groupe UK agency after it restructured to introduce a squad system. The system brings creatives, strategists, production leads and account managers together.

Ringshall will work closely with the executive team and report directly to chief executive Chris Kay. As part of Publicis Groupe UK, Ringshall will also be part of chief production officer Clare Donald's production council.

Ringshall joins from 750mph, where she was executive producer and worked with brands such as IKEA, PlayStation and Bodyform.

Prior to this, she co-founded and ran her own consultancy business, Eleven, and before that worked at Grey London for more than nine years, with her last role there being head of content production.

At Grey, she developed content for brands including P&G, Lucozade, HSBC and Volvo.

Kay said: “We’re pretty excited that Jess has joined as she is the perfect production partner who will help push us towards our vision to become the most influential creative company in modern Britain."

Ringshall added: “It's an exciting time to join a creative company with such a legacy, and big, bold ambitions for the future. Saatchi & Saatchi is bursting with opportunity for new creative ideas to influence the next generation of tastemakers.

“My focus is to make our work distinctive and influential by involving production right at the beginning of the process.”

Ringshall’s appointment is the latest in a string of appointments, including Alice Iveson as managing partner and Olivia Stubbings as strategy partner.