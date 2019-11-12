Simon Gwynn
Added 46 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Saatchi & Saatchi hires Kerry Roper as head of design

He left Dark Horses after less than a year.

Saatchi & Saatchi London has appointed former Anomaly design director Kerry Roper as head of design, starting immediately.

Roper’s most recent role was at Dark Horses, the sports marketing agency backed by Lucky Generals, which he joined in March.

Before that, Roper spent three-and-a-half years at Anomaly, having previously worked at MCBD, Dare and Leagas Delaney. 

Since 2009, he has also been visual creative director at Berlin record label Sushitech. Roper is also an accomplished artist; three pieces of his work are in the permanent collection of the V&A and have toured the UK as part of the Street Art exhibition alongside works by Banksy and D*Face.

Saatchi & Saatchi chief creative officer Guillermo Vega said: "I’m extremely happy to welcome a visual graphic artist of Kerry’s stature into the Saatchi & Saatchi London family. He is incredibly well-respected in the design world and will bring fresh and unique energy to the creative team. He will be leading a team of designers, motion and display experts, taking them to the next level."

Roper said the "energy, excitement and vision" at Saatchi & Saatchi was "phenomenal", adding: "Advertising, both as a craft and industry, has suffered and lost its way over the last decade, but it’s getting its swagger back, with Saatchis leading the charge."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to make experiences count - and last

How to make experiences count - and last

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
Campaign announces TV Summit headline partner

Campaign announces TV Summit headline partner

Promoted

November 06, 2019
Headhunts, treasure hunts and manhunts

Headhunts, treasure hunts and manhunts

Promoted

November 06, 2019
4 ways to transform digital: British Gas, Whiskas, Sky Sports and Tesco

4 ways to transform digital: British Gas, Whiskas, Sky Sports and Tesco

Promoted

November 05, 2019