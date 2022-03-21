Saatchi & Saatchi London rejigs teams into 'squads'

Saatchi & Saatchi London is bringing its creatives, strategists, production leads and account managers together.

Chris Kay, who joined as chief executive five months ago, has rearranged the teams into what he is calling "squads" whereby each team is allocated three to five clients.

There will be three squads that report to the leadership team: Richard Huntington, chairman and chief strategy officer; Guillermo Vega, chief creative officer; and Sarah Jenkins, managing director.

Kay explained that he is "rebooting the way the company works" and said this is not a restructure.

He said that he is bringing together the "constituent parts" of what it takes to make great work (creative, strategy, production and account management). "It allows us to get more smart brains around an idea as soon as possible," he said.

Essentially Kay has created mini agencies inside the shop and he said that this structure will allow more senior staff to be closer to clients.

He said that the squads will be led by Saatchi & Saatchi London's most senior talent, who will be accountable for the work, P&L, clients and culture of their teams.

The squads will have access to specialist talent such as design and data. They will also be supported by the growth, talent, finance and operations teams which will sit alongside the squads.

Kay told Campaign: "I've done it to make the work better. When you think of ways of working, a lot of agencies have not changed in 20-odd years. We've always got to find ways to get better work out of each other and our people."

It is a move away from the way a brief traditionally travels through an agency, moving through different departments such as creative and strategy separately.

Kay believes that there is a lot of knowledge lost in this method because different people in the agency need to get to know each other over again. When a brief usually comes into an agency it goes to whoever is available, he explained.

The idea is that staff will be able to move between squads. Kay said that staff won't be tied to a squad for years, but more for the length of a project which is usually between six and nine months.

Kay has also set up a fourth squad that will develop new products that Saatchi & Saatchi London will take to the market. For example, it is launching an adtech product in the coming weeks.