Jeremy Lee
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Saatchi & Saatchi London revamps leadership line-up

Saatchi & Saatchi London has named Sam Hawkey and Larissa Vince as its chief operating officer and managing director respectively.

Saatchi & Saatchi: Hawkey and Vince
Saatchi & Saatchi: Hawkey and Vince

Hawkey, who has been promoted from managing director, will have responsibility for its commercial performance. He replaces Danny Josephs who is leaving the agency to pursue new opportunities.

Vince has been promoted from chief growth officer, and will continue to lead growth and new business with a particular responsibility for culture and talent.

Both will continue to run senior client relationships across the agency’s client base, which includes EE, Direct Line, Britvic, Visa and Deutsche Telekom, Expedia Inc and Kerry Foods.

The pair will form part of a London leadership team comprising Richard Huntington, the London chairman and chief strategy officer, and a soon-to-be-announced London chief creative officer. 

The team will continue to report to global president and Saatchi & Saatchi London chief executive Magnus Djaba.

Djaba said: "As a Spurs fan I know what it’s like to have a superstar who is one of your own. Sam is definitely that. For Larissa, I couldn’t be more proud. Our secret weapon is now not-so-secret." 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to master mobile and GDPR

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

How to master mobile and GDPR

MEDIA
McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago

McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression

MEDIA
Why we need more heroes in the mobile age

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

Why we need more heroes in the mobile age

AGENCY
Alistair King (right, with James Barty): “We’re in the right place at the right time”

Promoted

Added 39 hours ago

World's leading independent agencies: ambitiously independent