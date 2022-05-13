Saatchi & Saatchi partners with Channel 4 to champion new talent

Saatchi & Saatchi has teamed up with Channel 4 for its 2022 New Creators’ Showcase to champion new British talent.

Formerly known as the New Directors’ Showcase, the initiative has provided a platform for emerging creatives at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for the past 32 years.

In its fourth decade, the New Creators’ Showcase now aims to support up-and-coming talent across global creative centres, starting this year with the UK.

Saatchi & Saatchi will be collaborating with Channel 4 to spotlight British creators including directors, visual artists and game designers.

The agency has also partnered with Shiny, a not-for-profit organisation which supports new and underrepresented filmmakers worldwide, and enlisted poet and director Caleb Femi as one of the showcase’s curators.

Femi has written and directed short films commissioned by Channel 4 and the BBC as well as being the Young People’s Laureate for London – working with young people on a city, national and global level – between 2016 and 2018.

He will join Saatchi & Saatchi on stage in Cannes to talk about his own creative journey and the showcase.

“It’s fitting to start with our birthplace as the first creative hub celebrated,” Chris Kay, chief executive of Saatchi & Saatchi UK, explained.

“As the UK steps into a post-Brexit and post-pandemic world, we wanted to use this opportunity to celebrate the resurgence of creative diversity that Modern Britain is bringing to the global stage.

“To us, this is more timely than ever with the recent cutting of arts and creative funding for universities by the UK government, and it’s important to use whatever influence we can to raise awareness of next generation creators.”

Kay added: “Channel 4 has been at the forefront of championing British Creativity for over 30 years. We couldn't be prouder to partner with them on something so important as next generation talent.”

Clare Peters, client strategy and comms partner at Channel 4, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with creative powerhouse Saatchi & Saatchi to help find and celebrate the UK’s most exciting emerging talent.

“This partnership reinforces Channel 4’s commitment to attract young people from disadvantaged backgrounds into the creative industries, building upon the work undertaken by our 4Skills team which is offering a range of bespoke training and development opportunities and work placements to young people throughout the UK.”

The 2022 New Creators’ Showcase is now open for entries. The creators who are selected will have their work shown during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.