Saatchi & Saatchi poaches BETC MD Andrew Kay to lead BT account

Kay joined BETC three years ago.

Kay: previously worked at BBH and Grey

Saatchi & Saatchi London has appointed BETC London managing director Andrew Kay as managing partner to lead the agency’s BT account.

Kay, who joined BETC three years ago, will be responsible for Saatchi & Saatchi's work with BT, which rebranded last year with its biggest campaign to date.

He has also previously held account management roles at Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Grey London and Wieden & Kennedy.

Kay said: "Saatchis have a brilliant team, big ambitions and real momentum, and BT is an iconic British brand committed to breaking new ground and creating great work.

"The two together are a massive opportunity and I can’t wait to get started."

The hire is the latest in a series of recent appointments at Saatchi & Saatchi, which recruited Sarah Jenkins, former chief marketing officer at Grey London, to be its new managing director in September 2019, followed by former Anomaly design director Kerry Roper as head of design two months later.

Magnus Djaba, global president of Saatchi & Saatchi and chief executive of Saatchi & Saatchi UK, said: "Andy gets that the work is the what, the how and the why we do what we do, which means we can bring even more impossible outcomes for BT and all our clients."

Earlier this month, BT launched a campaign to promote the company’s consolidated plan, BT Halo.

