Saatchi & Saatchi promotes Franki Goodwin to ECD and hires A&E/DDB creatives

Saatchi & Saatchi has promoted Bafta-winning filmmaker Franki Goodwin to the role of executive creative director.

Reporting to chief creative officer Guillermo Vega, Goodwin will be responsible for leading creative output on the agency’s Direct Line and Deutsche Telekom accounts.

The Publicis Groupe agency has also pinched creative duo Jon Farley and Alex Lucas from Adam & Eve/DDB.

“Eight years ago, Saatchi & Saatchi gave me an opportunity as a complete industry outsider, and I discovered advertising was the combination of the two things I love most: logic and craft," Goodwin said.

“I have never taken that opportunity for granted and I’m delighted to take this next one, working alongside the legends that are Dan (Treichel, fellow ECD) and Guillermo."

She added: “I hope to continue what I have benefitted from and support great people and great ideas, wherever they come from.”

Goodwin started her career as a designer at SAS Design in 1999, before co-founding creative digital design agency Franki & Jonny in 2001.

In 2010, she became a freelance creative director and digital strategist, and shortly after was named company director at Western Edge Pictures.

Goodwin joined Saatchi & Saatchi as creative director in 2013. Since then her work has won 16 Cannes Lions (including two golds) and she has sat as a jury member for the promo and activations category at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

“A 'nothing is impossible' mindset, is important now more than ever," Vega said.

“You need the best creative talent and ideas to meet those challenges head on and in Franki’s leadership she’s proved an ability to do that time and again."

He continued: “The same goes for Jon and Alex, they bring that to the table in bags.”

Farley and Lucas have worked at Adam & Eve/DDB since 2012.

Their awards include Clio Gold, Cannes Lions and D&AD Pencils in recognition of their work across PlayStation, Marmite, Temptations, Volkswagen, John Lewis and The AA.

“Hearing Guillermo’s vision and ambition for the creative department and seeing the momentum that’s building at the agency, it was hard to say no. Saatchi & Saatchi has a long and rich history of producing great work and we’re hoping that a little of that magic rubs off on us,” Farley said.