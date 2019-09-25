Maisie McCabe
Saatchi & Saatchi raids Grey for new MD

Sarah Jenkins is currently chief marketing officer at Grey London.

Saatchi & Saatchi: Vega, Hawkey, Jenkins, Djaba and Huntington
Saatchi & Saatchi London has poached Sarah Jenkins, chief marketing officer at Grey London, to be its new managing director, replacing Larissa Vince.

When she starts on 2 December, Jenkins will take responsibility for developing the agency’s approach to talent and recruitment, as well as its culture, positioning and marketing. She will report to Magnus Djaba, global president and UK chief executive.

Jenkins joins the agency’s UK management team, led by Djaba, alongside chief operating officer Sam Hawkey, chief creative officer Guillermo Vega, and chairman and chief strategy officer Richard Huntington.

Saatchi & Saatchi is the lead agency on Publics Groupe’s recent £80m BT win and is set to launch a major brand campaign next month. It also works with EE, Visa, Britvic, GlaxoSmithKline, Marie Curie, Expedia and Kerry Foods.

Djaba said: "I can hardly contain my excitement. Sarah is the perfect addition to our family. The fit of chemistry, ambition and vision is amazing. We are all growing together here and Sarah will accelerate that. People like Sarah are the reason this is the best industry to work in." 

Under Jenkins' stewardship as chief marketing officer from 2015, Grey picked up clients including Marks & Spencer, Vodafone and Bose. She previously ran accounts including the British Heart Foundation and Lucozade as managing partner and head of account management from 2010. 

Jenkins said: "I’ve had an incredible nine years at Grey, learning and working alongside some of the most brilliant people in our industry. However, what Magnus and his leadership team are building at Saatchi & Saatchi is just too exciting; they have the talent, the clients, the scale, the momentum and, critically, their creative ambition is through the roof." 

Before Grey, Jenkins worked at Garry Lace and Robert Campbell’s agency Beta as business director – a role she also held at Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R (now VMLY&R) and TBWA\London.

Jenkins is a co-founder of the Advertising Diversity Task Force in 2017 and played a central role in its cross-agency efforts to improve diversity in the industry, including mentoring and independent diversity data audits.

Vince left Saatchi & Saatchi to join independent shop Now as chief executive.

Grey London has gone through significant changes since former chairman Nils Leonard, chief executive Lucy Jameson and managing director Natalie Graeme left to found what became Uncommon Creative Studio in 2016. Adrian Rossi was hired as creative chairman late last year

