Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Saatchi & Saatchi scoops global Siemens creative business

Saatchi & Saatchi already worked on separately owned Siemens Home Appliances.

Siemens: booth at the Appliance & Electronics World Expo in Shanghai, March 2021
Siemens: booth at the Appliance & Electronics World Expo in Shanghai, March 2021

Siemens, the Munich-based industrial manufacturing giant, has appointed Publicis Groupe's Saatchi & Saatchi to its global advertising account following a pitch against undisclosed rivals, which was handled by The Observatory.

The business, which covers both corporate branding and the company’s business units across all major markets, will be led by Saatchi & Saatchi London and Saatchi & Saatchi Germany, both of which worked on the pitch.

Siemens operates across several industries, including energy, healthcare and industrial automation.

A Siemens spokesman told Campaign that since the company's strategic realignment in late 2020: "We have also been working continuously on the further development of our global B2B brand presence.

"This has already included campaigns such as 'Transform the everyday' for the launch of the new Siemens AG.

"Another global omnichannel campaign is now planned for the course of the year, the starting point of which we are not yet defining at this time. We looked for the agency partner in a pitch and selected Saatchi & Saatchi/Publicis."

"Transform the everyday" was created in-house and ran in key markets. 

Siemens' last major global brand campaign was 2016’s “Ingenuity for life”, created by WPP’s Ogilvy New York. Campaign has contacted Ogilvy to establish whether Siemens was still a client, and whether the agency was involved in the pitch, but it had not responded at the time of publication.

Publicis Groupe seems to have benefitted from its relationship with Khanh Huynh-Kürzinger, head of brand and senior vice-president at Siemens, who joined last September from home appliance company BSH. Originally a joint venture between Siemens and Bosch, BSH is now fully owned by Bosch but continues to sell goods under both names. Saatchi & Saatchi was appointed by BSH in 2018 to the global ad account of Siemens Home Appliances. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Magic is easy, utility is hard: How retailers can use AI to its fullest potential

Magic is easy, utility is hard: How retailers can use AI to its fullest potential

Promoted

January 24, 2022
Predictive analytics: Get your data strategy right first

Predictive analytics: Get your data strategy right first

Promoted

January 24, 2022
The Growth Engine: Becky Moffat on bringing brand promises to life

The Growth Engine: Becky Moffat on bringing brand promises to life

Promoted

January 20, 2022
Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Getting Personal with Santander UK’s Saj Arshad

Promoted

January 14, 2022