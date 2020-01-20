Saatchi & Saatchi wins Fiat Chrysler ad account

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has hired Saatchi & Saatchi London as its lead creative UK agency – a win believed to be worth £18m in media billings – without a formal pitch.

The agency replaces Krow. Fiat (alongside FCA-owned Alfa Romeo Brera) was Krow's founding client in 2006. The agency has worked on a series of campaigns for the Fiat 500, including 2017’s "Forever 500" and "2014 spring/summer collection".

FCA confirmed it had appointed Saatchi & Saatchi as lead UK creative agency for Fiat and Jeep, but declined to provide further details. However, Krow told Campaign that it would continue to work with FCA on certain projects.

Saatchi & Saatchi London has also landed a spot on Chrysler’s global creative roster, which since 2017 has seen contributions from Leo Burnett, BETC Paris, Pablo and Chicago-based boutique agency Highdive.

"Due to budget pressure, FCA consolidated the adaptation of advertising materials for all EMEA markets into Publicis Groupe from 1 January 2020," John Quarrey, chief executive of Krow, told Campaign.

"In the majority of markets, Fiat will use Leo Burnett, which has a long-existing relationship with Fiat. However, UK adaptation of centrally created advertising assets for Fiat and Jeep will be housed within Saatchi & Saatchi. As a result, Krow can confirm that it will no longer work with Fiat on the UK adaptation of these centralised assets."

He continued: "Krow is proud of its long relationship with Fiat, and a series of successful UK campaigns stretching back to the agency’s launch in 2005, and will continue to work with Fiat on local initiatives across the FCA portfolio."

In the third quarter of last year, FCA achieved higher than expected operating earnings, reaching £1.7bn before interest and tax – a record figure for the company.

Publicis Media agency Starcom won FCA’s media planning and buying business across EMEA and Asia-Pacific in December 2016.

Starcom and SapientRazorfish (now Publicis Sapient) won the media and social accounts for FCA in the US, Canada and Mexico following a six-month pitch process in 2018.

Krow merged with creative agency Bigdog last October.