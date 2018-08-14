Saatchi & Saatchi wins global Betway account

Saatchis will be responsible for delivering a major global campaign launch and regional roll out in 2019, supporting Betway’s growth into new markets worldwide.

The creative work will be rolled out across the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Belgium and Spain and will encompass TV, out-of-home, radio, press and digital, with a global marketing spend of over €100m (£89m).

Betway put the business up for tender in March, after splitting with Above & Beyond. Saatchis, McCann London, TBWA\London and Leagas Delaney were all invited to pitch for the business in a process run by AAR. The creative review followed the conclusion of its UK media review also handled by AAR, which saw the business move from Starcom to OMD UK.

Sam Hawkey, the chief operating officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: "Betway is a business on a strong growth trajectory and we’re delighted be to working with them on the brand’s creative evolution both here in the U.K. and beyond. This ambition for their business and brand coupled with their appetite for great creative work means we can’t wait to get stuck in."