Saatchi & Saatchi wins Siemens Home Appliances global account

Saatchi & Saatchi has been awarded Siemens Home Appliances' global account and will lead its brand advertising strategy and creative services.

The agency's Düsseldorf and China offices will work together to sustain and build the German brand’s global presence. Siemens entered the Chinese market in 1994 and has penetrated 31 provinces and nearly 700 cities.

"Through the pitch process, Saatchi & Saatchi strongly validated our belief that they can consistently deliver on the range of communications strategy, planning and execution our brand requires to continue growing," Christof Jaeger, Greater China senior vice-president of marketing at BSH, Siemens Home Appliances' parent company, said in a media release.

Irene Shum, managing director of Saatchi & Saatchi Shanghai, attributed the win to her team's "breadth of resources and capabilities under Publicis Groupe's' 'Power of one' strategy".

A version of this article first appeared on Campaign Asia