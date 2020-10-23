Staff
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Saatchi & Saatchi's Sarah Jenkins to chair Campaign Female Frontier Awards

Entries now open for awards honouring leading women in their field.

Sarah Jenkins: chairing Female Frontier Awards
Sarah Jenkins: chairing Female Frontier Awards

Entries are now open for Campaign’s second annual Female Frontier Awards in the UK. 

The awards put the spotlight on women who are pushing boundaries with their groundbreaking achievements in the marketing, advertising, media and tech industries.

Sarah Jenkins, managing director of Saatchi & Saatchi London, will serve as chair of judges, with the rest of the judging panel to be announced soon. 

The early bird entry deadline is 5 November and the standard entry deadline is 3 December. The honourees will be announced in January. 

Anyone can nominate a woman in their team (or women can nominate themselves) across eight categories recognising those who are leading the charge within their field and paving the way for the next generation.

More information is available at https://www.femalefrontiers.co.uk/.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

Vulnerability, empathy and leadership: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 15, 2020
Tracking culture through crisis

Tracking culture through crisis

Promoted

October 15, 2020
How ActionAid UK and Facebook plan to tackle period poverty

How ActionAid UK and Facebook plan to tackle period poverty

Promoted

October 15, 2020