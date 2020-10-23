Saatchi & Saatchi's Sarah Jenkins to chair Campaign Female Frontier Awards

Entries are now open for Campaign’s second annual Female Frontier Awards in the UK.

The awards put the spotlight on women who are pushing boundaries with their groundbreaking achievements in the marketing, advertising, media and tech industries.

Sarah Jenkins, managing director of Saatchi & Saatchi London, will serve as chair of judges, with the rest of the judging panel to be announced soon.

The early bird entry deadline is 5 November and the standard entry deadline is 3 December. The honourees will be announced in January.

Anyone can nominate a woman in their team (or women can nominate themselves) across eight categories recognising those who are leading the charge within their field and paving the way for the next generation.

More information is available at https://www.femalefrontiers.co.uk/.