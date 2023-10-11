Saatchis and Mr President win Ocean creative contest for EE and Stonewall Housing

Saatchi & Saatchi’s partnership with EE has won the top brand prize in the Ocean Outdoor Digital Creative Competition for the second year in a row. In the charity category, Mr President and Stonewall Housing have picked up first place for “Behind closed doors”.

The results were announced at a ceremony at London’s Frameless last night (October 11), with winners chosen by an 18-strong panel of industry experts.

The competition, run in partnership with Campaign, stands apart from the majority of industry awards in that it rewards bold and innovative ideas that push the boundaries of digital OOH advertising, rather than ads that have already been made. Ocean works with winners to bring their ideas to life.

This year’s six winners will share £500,000 worth of airtime for their concepts to be shown across Ocean’s multiple environments and digital formats in cities across the UK.

Previous winners over the contest’s 14 years have gone on to scoop six Cannes Lions.

Saatchi & Saatchi’s winning 2023 entry, “Free field trips”, is an interactive out-of-home schools’ field trip, an idea which forms part of EE’s wellbeing initiatives for UK children who miss out on outdoor activities they can’t afford.

Mr President’s digital OOH concept draws attention to the housing crisis affecting LGBT+ people who are often “kicked out for coming out”.

Creature London’s “Moonpiggadilly” for Moonpig came second in the brand category and Acne London was third with Diageo. In the charity category, second place went to Open Creates and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity for “Big face” and Acne London picked up its second award when its “Hiding in plain sight” for The Hygiene Bank was ranked third.

“The nation’s narrative sits at the heart of this year’s competition winners who use the power and scale of out of home to tackle some extremely important issues,” said Ocean Outdoor UK chief executive Phil Hall.

“Their ideas harness the role and purpose of DOOH as a channel which truly supports and connects with the communities it serves. There’s not a single campaign here that won’t make people stop, think, listen or act if they are in a position to do so.” It was, he said, an “admirable reflection” of how far the DOOH medium and the competition have come in the past 14 years.

“We asked for big, impactful creative ideas which build brand value at scale and concepts that work beyond the screens alone,” Helen Haines, head of brands and events at Ocean Group, said. “Congratulations to this year’s winners who have once again excelled in the brief. We look forward to bringing these ideas to life.”

Watch out for more details of all winning concepts and a film of the awards ceremony in Campaign soon.