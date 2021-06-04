Sadiq Khan does keepy-uppies in London's Euro 2020 campaign

London Mayor Sadiq Khan demonstrates his football skills in a new film to promote London’s role as host city for the Uefa Euro 2020 football finals.

Wembley Stadium will host eight matches of the tournament – which starts on Friday 11 June and takes place in cities across Europe – including all three of England's group stage matches, both semi-finals and the final.

Launched on Friday, "This is London" is part of a wider campaign by the Mayor of London’s office to help reconnect Londoners with the city they love by celebrating its core values.

The 60-second spot will be screened on outdoor digital billboards across the capital, in Fan Zones, on social media and on various football websites.

The campaign strategy – including the "This is London" strapline throughout the comms – was created by agency 20ten and is a grassroots homage to London championing the personality of the city, through Londoners’ own voices.

The pro-bono film is a local celebration of the city’s love affair with football and heralds the opening up of the capital as it moves out of lockdown.

Voiced by and featuring TV sports presenter Seema Jaswal, the film also sees the mayor himself showing off some impressive “keepy-uppy” skills.

Upcoming British football stars, professional freestyler Mo Omar, and This Girl Can’s Charlotte Lynch, who plays for London Super 5 League, also star alongside a cast of everyday Londoners.

Jaswal, who was recently confirmed as the lead co-presenter of ITV’s Euro 2020 coverage, said: “As a Londoner and football fan, I jumped at the chance to get involved with this project. This film showcases London’s energy, enthusiasm and inclusivity. This is my city, my game – and it’s a chance to show how London is putting its best foot forward during this amazing competition.”

Towards the end of the film, as Jaswal emphatically announces, “This is my place, our home…” Khan concludes: “This is London. And everybody’s welcome.”

Dan Bacon, creative director at 20ten said: “The ambition for the brief was to create a hero film rooted in the essence of what is London. Conceived and created using home-grown talent to create a unique piece of content, it’s a visual expression of the diversity of our town.

“A journey across the city, taking in the energy and positivity of cultures, communities and conversations from all aspects of London life, juxtaposed with football references. We hope that everyone is inspired to get back out there and discover more this summer – and maybe take in a couple of games too.”