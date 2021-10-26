Saga relaunches brand by championing 'Generation experience'

Saga is relaunching by celebrating the over-50s - dubbed “Generation experience” by the brand - in a new campaign devised by VCCP London, in partnership with VCCP Media, VCCP CX and Someone.

The company’s “Experience is everything” campaign focuses on the positive side to getting older, reflecting research by Saga that shows 91% want to experience new things and enjoy an active, healthy lifestyle.

The research, which saw Saga speak to more than 2,000 people over the age of 50, found 67% were more likely to spend with a brand that embraced a positive view about life over 50, focused on experience rather than age.

It also showed Saga customers on average feel 14 years younger than they are, while the majority (71%) feel that representation of them in the media is unfairly focused on age.

The integrated campaign launches with a 60-second TV advert featuring actor Nicholas Farrell exploring different definitions of what it means to be “old” and how perception is key - including examples of a “vintage” jacket and a “classic” car.

It will run across TV, print, digital and social media in the UK from 29 October until 28 February.

VCCP Media has devised the media strategy, which includes large-scale digital takeovers, influencer campaigns and social-media activity.

TV spots include those on ITV, Channel 4 and Sky channels, after the film debuts this weekend.

Euan Sutherland, chief executive of Saga Group, said: “People are living longer than ever before; they are working longer; they are helping their families; they are contributing to society.

“We know our customers do not feel old – they feel as if they are experienced. They have lived full lives, have so much to give and fully intend to make the most of each and every day.”

He added: “Our new brand strategy champions what we are calling ‘Generation experience’ – the discerning, sharp and savvy over-50s who represent over a third of the UK population. It’s time for businesses and organisations of all sizes to have a conversation about age. As a purpose-led business with over 70 years’ experience, it’s one that we think Saga is ideally placed to lead.”

David Boscawen, group managing director at VCCP, added: "This is the first time Saga has communicated as a single brand, uniting their insurance, holiday and cruise businesses. And to do this by creating a campaign that challenges the societal stereotypes of old age by celebrating the experience old age brings is very exciting. No other brand can start this conversation with the same credibility as Saga."

He added: "This is an integrated effort from the VCCP Partnership, from a new visual identity, to new web design, to evolving the media model to a new communications campaign. The integrated nature of this has enabled all the thinking to be totally joined up, creating a seamless customer journey. Despite the barriers of Covid."