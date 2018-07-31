Sailor Jerry creates bar with 12 amps for drinkers' electric guitars

The "Amp bar" is designed to raise awareness of the Sailor Jerry brand, target new audiences and reach more than 100,000 consumers.

The activation is made up of 12 amps, or 325 watts, vintage-style speakers, and a vinyl player with tracks from classic rock to British indie, inspired by the brand’s "raw and energetic music heritage".

The bar will be serving Jerry Loves Ginger cocktails, made with Sailor Jerry and ginger beer.

EmmaLi Stenhouse, Sailor Jerry UK brand ambassador, said: "We look to embody the legend of Norman ‘Sailor Jerry’ Collins in everything we do. The Amp Bar brings together music, tattooing and the world of Sailor Jerry all in one kickass bar."