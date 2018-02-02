Gurjit Degun
How Sailor Jerry is targeting creatives and students

Sailor Jerry, the spiced rum brand owned by William Grant & Sons, is taking over an old warehouse to target creatives and students in Glasgow.

The month-long activation in Glasgow called "Jerry’s open house" is inspired by tattoo artist Norman ‘Sailor Jerry’ Collins.

It opens on 15 February with a performance from Glaswegian alternative music band Honeyblood, and will also feature local artwork.

When there are no events taking place the space will be open for locals to use it for band rehearsals and "society socials". It will also feature a tattoo studio, and a range of Sailor Jerry drinks such the Jerry Loves Ginger cocktail.

Sailor Jerry is also running a "Glasgow unsigned" competition, which allows local bands to be in with a chance of playing at Jerry’s Open House, studio time to record a limited-edition vinyl EP, shoot their own professional music video and have a personalised photoshoot.

Frank Carter, of the rock band Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, will select the winner. The band will also be performing at the house, and taking part in an open conversation event.

