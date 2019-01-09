Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Sainsbury's blames retreat from Black Friday for sales drop

Decline at Argos wipes out 0.4% growth in grocery sales.

Sainsbury's: Christmas campaign featured school performance
Sainsbury's: Christmas campaign featured school performance

Sainsbury’s like-for-like sales fell 1.1% in the 15 weeks to 5 January after general merchandise sales, including Argos, fell 2.3%.

Chief executive Mike Coupe attributed the fall to a decision to row back on Black Friday promotions, causing a particular decline in toy sales. While the headline figure is down, Coupe said the decision meant that sales were more profitable.

"The reality is that Black Friday has got a little carried away with itself over the last few years, so we’ve been pretty cautious with how we’ve approached that," Coupe said on a call to journalists this morning.

He added that the struggles of the retail sector in general, with a slew of companies going into administration or issuing profit warnings, made it difficult to compete on deals: "There are a lot of retailers in distress, so there’s a lot of discounted stock out there."

Sainsbury’s grocery sales in the period were up just 0.4%, behind the market as a whole. Coupe said this was partly the result of customers trading down to lower-priced options; some of Sainsbury’s most successful products included £9 turkey crowns and 30p bags of veg. "There’s undoubtedly been an element of caution in how consumers spend their money," he noted.

The expansion of Aldi and Lidl, which have opened hundreds of new stores in recent years and with more planned, had also had an impact on market share that was difficult to swerve, according to Coupe. He added: "No matter how good a retailer you are, that will have an impact on your business."

Coupe said he was extremely concerned about the impact of a "no deal" exit from the European Union, because that could make it difficult for shipments of food to enter the country, pointing out that it would not be possible to stockpile substantial quantities of food.

"There’s a limit to how much contingency planning you can do," Coupe said. "We have 20 distribution centres – there aren’t 20 other lying around you call fill up with stock. The reality is, it would be hugely disruptive if there was a no-deal Brexit."

On the planned merger with Asda, Coupe said the Competition Appeal Tribunal had agreed to give Sainsbury’s more time to respond to the Competition & Markets Authority investigation and the CMA would now publish its findings in late January or early February.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Brands must rethink how they talk to women

Brands must rethink how they talk to women

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
Stay safe, stay back warns Highway England

Stay safe, stay back warns Highway England

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
ADLAND: Creating ideas with the SoCal spirit

ADLAND: Creating ideas with the SoCal spirit

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
ADLAND: "Stay focussed on people"

ADLAND: "Stay focussed on people"

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago