Sainsbury's brews up booze-free pub

The Old Crown to become 'The Clean Vic' on 24 and 25 July.

The Clean Vic: entrance includes snacks
Sainsbury’s is temporarily opening its own pub in response to a 32% increase in sales of low- and no-alcohol drinks over the past year.

"The Clean Vic by Sainsbury’s" will serve more than 20 drinks, all at 0.5% ABV or below, including Lucky Saint’s 0.5% filtered lager and mocktails made with distilled non-alcoholic spirit Seedlip.

Entry to the pub will cost £5 for a one-hour session, with the ticket entitling attendees to two drinks of their choice and two bar snacks during their visit. 

There will also be a Q&A session with Millie Gooch, founder of Sober Girl Society, a network of sober women who are connected in their mission to cut down on their alcohol intake.

Anne Cooper, a buyer at Sainsbury’s, said: "From speaking to customers, we know there is still some uncertainty about what no- and low-alcohol products taste like and how they are made. So, our specially curated workshops in The Clean Vic will help customers learn more about these drinks, providing key tasting notes given by the experts."

The pub is normally The Old Crown on New Oxford Street.

In June, the supermarket opened a pop-up meat-free butchers in east London. 

